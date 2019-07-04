Cranes back in training

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Cranes players returned to training Wednesday night after Tuesday’s boycott in a pay dispute with soccer governing body FUFA.

Sports state minister Charles Bakkalubindi met the players in three-hour long meeting to resolve the strike over emoluments. The players, by returning to training, indicated they have agreed to on an offer of $6000 from soccer governing body FUFA for making the Nations Cup quarter-finals.

Earlier, FUFA said an emergency meeting had agreed that the players get an extra $6000 for qualifying for the quarter-finals.

“Considering the magnitude and importance of the event of Uganda Cranes match against the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the interests of the Nation, Government, the Sponsors, and the gallant fans, FUFA has agreed to pay 6,000 USD over and above the agreed terms in the Code of Conduct and that matters of finances will not be discussed until the end of Uganda Cranes participation in the tournament. This position has been duly communicated to the Players,” FUFA said.

Cranes players boycotted Tuesday training claiming they have not been paid what is due to them. FUFA issued a statement later saying they have already been paid sh55million to each players, as agreed, in contracts before the tournament started.

UPDATE

WHITE SMOKE! 💨 After almost four hours in a meeting, the Uganda 🇺🇬 Cranes have finally agreed to attend training this evening at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo. They’re coming out of Radisson Blu one by one. Coach Desabre & his technical team are perplexed. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/vycWYjW9pR — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 3, 2019

The bus is now moving to the training facility but not all Uganda Cranes players are on the bus #UgandaCranes #AFCON2019 @observerug — Nicholas Bamulanzeki (@bamulanzeki) July 3, 2019