CPA Constant Othieno Mayende is new ICPAU president

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Council of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has at its 26th annual meeting this week elected CPA Constant Othieno Mayende and CPA Josephine Ossiya as President and Vice President respectively.

CPA Mayende succeeds CPA Frederick Kibbedi, the 8th President of ICPAU, while CPA Ossiya takes the reins from CPA Ruth Doreen Mutebe Nseko.

“We welcome the new Council, President and Vice President and I call upon each one of us to diligently continue serving the accountancy profession of Uganda through their leadership,” CPA Derick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer of ICPAU said.

The ICPAU Council is composed of 11 members, 7 of whom are elected by full members of ICPAU, 3 ex-officio members and 1 member from a recognized professional body, appointed by the Minister for Finance. A minimum of 3 seats are reserved for women and 5 of 7 elected members must be practising accountants. The Council members, with the exception of the ex-officios, serve a two-year term renewal once.

ICPAU’s new Council members are:

CPA Constant Othieno Mayende (President) – Practitioner at CMK & Co. Certified Public Accountants CPA Josephine Okui Okwakol Ossiya (Vice President) – Practitioner at Rona & Partners Certified Public Accountants and Chief Finance Officer at Bujagali Energy Ltd CPA Assoc. Prof. Laura A. Orobia – Associate Professor heading the Department of Accounting & Finance (Academics) at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) CPA Geoffrey Byamugisha – Practitioner at Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants CPA Gloria Tuhaise Wakooba – Deputy Director, Procurement and Disposal Department at Bank of Uganda CPA Ronald Mutumba – Practitioner at Mutumba Mukobe & Associates Certified Public Accountants CPA Stephen Ineget – Practitioner at KPMG Certified Public Accountants Stephen Ojiambo – Accountant General’s Representative Edward Akol – Auditor General’s Representative Sarah Tamale Namuli – Representative of Officer Responsible for Higher Education in the Ministry of Education and Sports Jackson Mubangizi – Ministerial Appointee