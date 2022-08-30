COVID-19 jab: Family sues gov’t, school over death of child

Mpigi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A family in Mpigi district has sued the government and a private school over the death of their son after receiving a COVID-19 jab without their consent. The deceased’s mother, Tendo Nalwadda has filed a suit before Mpigi High Court against the Attorney General and St. Martin Secondary school, a private school in Jjanya, Mpigi district.

Nalwadda claims her 14-year-old son Jonathan Luyinda, a former senior 2 student at St. Martin Secondary school, in July died due to multiple organ failure that was allegedly caused by the COVID-19 jab he received at school in February this year.

She alleged that the school administration allowed the Ministry of health staff from Mpigi district health center IV to vaccinate her son without her consent. Through her lawyers of Alto Advocates, Nalwadda is seeking special damages for negligence, unauthorized COVID-19 vaccination of a minor, loss of life, loss of dependency, care, pain, and suffering.

She alleges that the minor developed complications after receiving the first dose of Pfizer on February 8, 2022, which eventually led to his death. Nalwadda also accused the health officials at Mpigi district health center IV of withholding the postmortem report of the deceased. “That the officials of the first respondent (AG) refused to avail us with the postmortem report, upon request but rather the pathologist gave us a note authorizing the removal of the body from the mortuary,” reads the court document.

Nalwadda alleges that the accused parties neither attended to her deceased son nor tried to mitigate the effects of their illegal and unethical conduct of administering the vaccine without her consent. She is now seeking compensation for Shillings 20 million in general damages, medical bills, and burial expenses as well as another Shillings 5 billion.

The court has directed the accused parties to file their responses within 15 days. “You are hereby required to file a defense to the said suit within 15 days from the date of service of summons on you in the manner prescribed under the law,” reads the court document signed by the registrar.

Ivan Bwowe, a lawyer from Alto Advocates, said in an interview that the case seeks to punish the accused parties for neglecting their duties that led to the death of the teenager. He explained that no amount of compensation can be made for life but Nalwadda deserves justice and orders for her to be compensated for the suffering and costs incurred.

URN