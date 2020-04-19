COVID-19: Fresh Dairy donates milk powder worth Shs500 million

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Milk producer, Fresh Dairy, has donated milk powder worth Shs500 million to the National Response Fund for Covid – 19, in the ongoing effort to contain the spread of the contagious disease that has swept the entire world.

Uganda has so far confirmed 55 cases and government has instituted various measures including closing down schools and universities, closing its borders with the neighboring states and banning both private and public transport except only those in critical sectors such as health, agriculture and media.

Fresh Dairy Marketing Manager, Vincent Omoth said, “as a company, we acknowledge that winning this fight requires mobilization of significant amounts of resources from both the public and private sector. It is such combined efforts that will go a long way in the further containment of Covid-19 in Uganda.”

The firm’s General Manager Sales, Joseph Awino said the donation is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to give back to the community.

“We believe that this milk powder donation will help support the less privileged/vulnerable families as well as those in quarantine to maintain a healthy and nutritious diet,’ he said.

The Coordinator- National Task Force on COVID-19 Response in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mary Karooro Okurut, thanked Fresh Dairy for the generous donation on behalf of the President and the people of Uganda.

She thanked Fresh Dairy for responding to the President’s call to donate food relief items. Fresh Dairy produces a wide range of products including Fresh milk, flavoured milk, Long life or UHT milk, powdered milk, Yoghurt, Butter, Ghee and Cream.