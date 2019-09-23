Courts to close 5pm on Fridays as judicial officers start weekly physicals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Courts will close by 4pm on Fridays every week to enable judicial officers perform physical exercises for better mental and body health.

Judges, magistrates, registrars and all top management of the judiciary will be in involved in three hour work outs in front of the courts, runs in the city, said the Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine.

The weekly exercise is an initiative of Secretary to the Judiciary Pius Bigirimana. He told media that he introduced similar efforts when he was the ministry of gender as permanent secretary.

Judicial officers welcomed Bigirimana’s initiative saying they have lost many magistrates and judges to high blood pressure and other noncommunicable diseases.