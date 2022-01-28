Court rules murder suspect Mathew Kirabo has a case to answer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Mukono has ruled that Mathew Kirabo has a case to answer in the murder of Desire Mirembe, a former Makerere University medical student.

Court presided over by Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye on Friday, made the decision after the defense team led by lawyer Charles Dalton Opwanya, and State Attorney Happiness Ainebyona had made their written submissions two weeks ago on whether Kirabo has a case to answer or not.

Opwonya had argued that court should dismiss the case due to insufficient evidence against his client.

The state adduced evidence from 15 witnesses to support the case against the suspect Kirabo.

However, after listening to all submissions and evidence by the prosecutors, Justice Kaweesa reasoned that they raise serious allegations and therefore Kirabo should come and defend himself over the claims levied against him on February 7, or prepare to make their defense on the case.

Accordingly, the judge has noted that there was sufficient evidence that warrants Kirabo to prepare to defend himself and give an explanation over the accusations.

Desire Mirembe 19, was murdered on July 10, 2015 by her friend Kirabo and her body was discovered in Lugazi sugarcane plantations in Buikwe district on July 11, 2015.

Kirabo confessed to the murder and was charged at Jinja High Court, remanded at Nalufenya prison in Jinja.

The case was then moved to Mukono high court on the instructions of the then principal judge Yorokamu Bamwine after the state complained that the crime had been committed in the Mukono jurisdiction.

On October 6, the High Court in Mukono finally started hearing the case after 6 years.

On November 3, 2021, Kirabo absconded from court which caused the state to ask court to order his sureties to pay Shs 50 Million each and the case then proceeded without the suspect.

URN