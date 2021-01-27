Court quashes Kilak North vote recount application

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Court has quashed the Kilak North parliamentary election vote recount petition. The Nwoya Chief Magistrate, Francis Dawa Matenga delivered his ruling on Wednesday morning in an application filed by Christopher Ojera, the Kilak North NRM candidate in Amuru district.

Ojera ran to court through his lawyer Brian Watmon on January 22, 2021 after losing the January 14th, 2021 polls to his Forum for Democratic Change-FDC rival, Anthony Akol. In his petition, Ojera claimed that the election was marred by irregularities, voter bribery and malpractices perpetuated by his rival.

According to poll results declared by Gertrude Ajwang Obua, the Amuru district registrar, Akol emerged the winner with 6,534 votes against Ojera’s 6,366 votes. But on Wednesday, Matenga threw out the vote recount application with costs saying it was filed beyond the four days stipulated time. Akol was represented by his lawyers Lloyd Corobiya and Geoffrey Komakech.

Michael Lakony, the Amuru district chairperson and FDC chairperson welcomed the court decision saying it was their second victory.

Akol’s lead lawyer Komakech said that they will file an application for compensation of Shillings 80 million next week for their time, expenses and damages incurred in the suit. Ojera told our reporter that he didn’t have a comment when approached shortly after the court ruling.

The Kilak North Parliamentary race attracted eight candidates. The others are Ocan John Bosco, Christopher Odongkara, Julius Omony, David Okello, Tugume Julius and Simba Francis, all Independent candidates.

******

URN