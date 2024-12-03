Court puts Anderson Burora on ‘wanted’ list

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPEDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has issued criminal summons against former Rubaga Division Resident Deputy City Commissioner Herbert Anderson Burora after he failed to show up for the case in which he is accused of spreading malicious information.

The summons were on Tuesday issued by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi at the request of the Prosecutors led by State Attorney Ivan Kyazze.

It followed Burora’s failure to appear in Court on Tuesday as it was scheduled and none of his lawyers nor sureties were present to explain his whereabouts. Burora has now been summoned to appear and attend the Court on January 7th 2025 without fail.

When contacted Burora told our reporter that he thought the case was coming up on Wednesday. Burora is charged with six counts of Hate speech and spreading malicious information to demean the person of the Speaker of Parliament.

The prosecution alleges that between March and June 2024 in the areas of Kampala District or thereabout while using a computer via his X Handle Harder HB shared malicious information about the Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Anita Annet Among showing that Among is a Torturer, murderer, and kidnapper, and corrupt.

According to the prosecution, the information is likely to ridicule, degrade, or demean and promote hostility against Among.

Burora has since denied the charges and has been released on bail.

Trouble for Burora who had served as a Deputy RCC for more than five years in both Nakawa Division and Rubaga started around March 2024 when he started posting information condemning corruption in Parliament especially perpetrated by the Speaker of Parliament Among.

He was suspended from the office in a March 14th, 2024 letter by Hajji Yunus Kakande to pave the way for investigations, and directed to hand over to the Deputy RCC for Kampala Central.

The letter indicated that Burora had been summoned for a meeting where he was faulted for having violated official advice, but he continued to issue statements on social media which was contrary to Uganda Public Service Standing Orders(2021).

However, after being suspended for 28 days, Burora chose to resign on March 18th, 2024 saying he wanted to protect his conscience.

