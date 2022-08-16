Court orders prisons to produce Mabirizi to prosecute Mao

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Entebbe Chief Magistrates Court has today ordered prisons officials to produce lawyer Male Mabirizi to prosecute Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao. Mao is also the President General of Democratic Party-DP.

This stems from Mabirizi’s application before the court to prosecute Mao on charges of being a common nuisance, disobedience of statutory duty and conspiracy to defraud by seeking a lucrative ministerial appointment as President General of the Democratic Party when his term expired earlier.

President Yoweri Museveni and Mao signed the Memorandum of Understanding on July 22nd, 2022 at State House Entebbe as leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM Party and Democratic Party respectively.

Entebbe Chief Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis has now scheduled the hearing for August 19, with Mao and DP Secretary General Gerald Siranda expected to take a plea on the charges that attract a punishment of seven years in jail upon conviction.

Their accuser and prosecutor Male Mabirizi is currently serving a jail term of 18 months arising from his endless battles with judicial officers and requires special clearance to appear in court and prosecute his case, which the chief magistrate has granted.

