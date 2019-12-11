Court martial remands 11 for murdering police officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The General Court Martial has charged eleven suspects and remanded them to Luzira Prisons for the murder of Detective sergeant, Fred Chemonges, formerly attached to Mbale Central Police Station.

The suspects are Private Bob Anichan, Ronald Ssekiranda Kizito alias Kamulegeya Sebalamu Joseph, Musa Kikomeko alias Brown and Private Dennis Byaruhanga.

Others are Sudi Waiswa, Sepiria Wanyera alias Andrew, Mugarura Ahamad alias Mugabi, Rajab Kaigwa, Swaibu Wengusi, Shafik Kufani, Musa Baido and Umar Ssebalamu.

The eleven appeared before the seven member panel of the General Court Martial chaired by Lt. General Andrew Gutti on Tuesday where one count of murder was read to them.

Prosecution told court that while at Namwasi village along Mbale Nabumali Road in Mbale District on May 16th, 2019, the accused person with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Detective Sergeant, Fred Chemonges.

They reportedly used a Sub Machine Gun belonging to Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF registration number UG- UPDF 49054042 to kill the deceased. The late Chemonges was shot dead and his colleagues injured while chasing robbers.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to Luzira prison until December, 17th, 2019.

The State Prosecutor, Major Charles Masereje told court that investigations are complete and they are ready to proceed with the case.

Masereje also told URN that most of the suspects had earlier been charged before the Mbale Chief Magistrate’s court and were committed to High Court for trial.

He however, said that they had another group led by Bob Anichan in the General Court Martial facing similar charges.

Masereje noted that the state decided to withdraw charges in Mbale High Court and bring the suspects to be tried together.

URN