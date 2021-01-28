Court declines to order Kampala central MP vote recount

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fred Nyanzi, the National Unity Platform candidate for the Kampala Central Parliamentary seat has lost his application for a vote recount. In her ruling delivered this afternoon, the Mengo Chief Magistrate, Esther Nansambu says Nyanzi ran to court on hearsay, without any evidence warranting a vote recount.

She also said her court lacks jurisdiction on the prayers made by Nyanzi in his vote recount application. Nansambu, therefore, dismissed the application with costs. Nyanzi ran to court after losing to the incumbent Kampala Central Member of Parliament, Muhammad Nsereko. The incumbent garnered 16,998 votes against Nyanzi’s 15,975.

In his petition, Nyanzi claimed that the voting process and counting were marred by malpractices and irregularities committed by both the Electoral Commission officials and Nsereko’s agents. He also accused some presiding officers of denying his agents access to voting areas.

He cited different polling stations including Summit View, Nakasero 1 and 2, Hoima Flats among others where his agents were reportedly blocked from accessing the voting areas. He said, as a result, his agents were unable to sign the declaration of results forms.

Nyanzi also accused Nsereko and his agents of altering the declaration of result forms and destroying original copies of the forms among others.

He therefore wanted the court to order a recount of votes from Balikudembe Primary School, KCC Primary School polling stations, Seroma Parking Yard, All saints, Martin Road, Old Kampala SS, National Theatre, Nakivubo Road, Basajjabala Taxi Park, Kampala Library, Bombo Road among others.

