Contractor abandons gravity flow scheme in Rubanda district

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Nyamweru sub county in Rubanda district are protesting after a contractor abandoned the rehabilitation of Nyakasaazi gravity flow scheme.

The gravity flow scheme which serves over 800 households was constructed by the Diocese of Kigezi at 45 million shillings. It was later taken over by Rubanda district local government in 2016 after Rubanda was curved from Kabale.

In the 2019/2020 financial year, the district council allocated shillings 57 million for rehabilitation of the gravity flow scheme. WEPA Logistics Uganda Limited was contracted to rehabilitate the water source by replacing broken pipes, reconstructing leaking tanks and erecting taps among others.

However, residents say that rehabilitation works have been halted under unclear circumstances.

They say that works stopped before the water started flowing. They were also surprised that the district leaders have remained silent about the matter.

Peter Rwanyesire and Emily Muhangi all residents of Nyakasaazi village say that they are forced to trek about two kilometres to fetch water from dirty sources.

Justus Kamwenza Owoyesiga, Nyamweru sub county district councilor says that the contractor was paid by the district before the works were abandoned. According to Kamwenza, water was not extended to Hakishenyi trading centre and Hakishenyi health centre II as stipulated in the contract.

Kenneth Jogo Biryabarema, Rubanda LCV chairperson says that the contractor was frustrated by unknown people who were vandalizing the pipes. Biryabarema says that it was agreed that the district uses part of the unpaid balance to finish the work, but rehabilitation works could not continue after cases of vandalism increased.

******

URN