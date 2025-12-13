Continental Re Holdings relocates headquarters to Botswana

Lagos, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | Continental Reinsurance Holdings, a leading African reinsurance group, has moved its Group Holding Company from Mauritius to Botswana, in a strategic decision aimed at consolidating its continental footprint and strengthening operational resilience.

Founded in Nigeria four decades ago, Continental Reinsurance serves clients across more than 50 African countries. The Group initially relocated to Mauritius to access international capital and facilitate expansion, but Botswana’s political stability, regulatory reforms, and governance standards have now made it the preferred base for future growth.

Lawrence Nazare, Group Managing Director, described the relocation as a signal of confidence in Botswana’s business environment.

“Botswana offers a uniquely enabling environment for long-term investment. Its stability and institutional maturity provide the foundation we require as a Pan-African reinsurer with global ambitions,” he said.

The holding company will operate independently of the Group’s Botswana subsidiary, which has maintained an 11-year presence in Gaborone. Alongside offices in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Kenya, the network serves more than 1,000 cedants and brokers across the continent.

The move coincides with AM Best reaffirming Continental Reinsurance Holdings Limited’s Financial Strength Rating at B+ (Good) with a Stable Outlook. The rating now formally applies to the Botswana-based holding company, reflecting strengthened governance, enterprise risk management, and a robust capital base.