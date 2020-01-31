Construction of UGX 18b processing, storage facility starts in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of a processing and storage facility has started in Soroti Municipality.

The Shillings 18 billion project comes just months to the completion of Soroti Central Market under the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement Program Project-2 MATIP-2. The new project is co-funded by the African Development, 82% and Government of Uganda, 18%.

The facility will be constructed by Coronation Developers, Uganda Ltd next to Soroti Central Market, with high capacity to sort grain, clean, produce, store and package for export market. It is expected to be completed in June 2021.

During the ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, Phillip Pichan, the Construction Engineer with the Ministry of Local Government said that the facility is situated to feed the Lopeduru Central Market in Moroto and other neighbouring markets.

William Ojinga, a vendor in Soroti market says that although the market is welcome, municipal authorities should help in the relocation exercise since the new site seems to have disputes.

Ojinga claims that almost all the structures erected by vendors at the new site were razed down by a person who claims ownership of the land.

Moses Otimong, the Town Clerk Soroti Municipality says the new High-Value Addition plant was put in place due to challenge of storage of cereals in the region.

Over 30 people, who had put up lockups in the area, have been affected as their stalls will be demolished.

URN