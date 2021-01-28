Construction of multi-billion Soroti university medical school to kick off

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soroti University has received Shillings 5.1 billion to start the construction of the first phase of the multi-billion Medical School complex.

The university has already signed a contract with RUP Engineering Limited and handed over the site to pave way for the construction works to begin next week.

The first phase of the project is expected to take 12 months.

The Medical school will comprise the museum labs, mortuary, meeting rooms, resource Centre, lecture rooms, administrative offices and freezers for bodies among other amenities.

Lydia Watsemwa, an Architect with Arch Design Limited-the designers of the medical school spoke to URN about the project.

Francis Eliebu, the Estate Manager Soroti University, says the next phase will include the medical student’s hostel and teaching hospital.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Robert Ikoja Odongo, says they started planning for the project 2018 but the works delayed amidst allegations of poor accountability at the University and inadequate resources.

He said the University has already admitted a second lot of students in medicine and Nursing as well as for electronic and computer engineering.

Ikoja said there are also plans by different entities to construct a blood bank and the referral hospital near the university, something he said will benefit their science students and lecturers.

Soroti University seats on 228 hectares of land in Soroti City and admitted its pioneer students in 2019.

URN