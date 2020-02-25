Congolese militia, Ugandan fisherman drown in lake Albert

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ugandan fisherman and a suspected Congolese Soldier have drowned in Lake Albert in Hoima district.

The Ugandan fisherman attached to Kijangi landing site has only been identified as Onen, while the Congolese soldier has not yet been identified. The incident occurred near Kijangi landing site in Tonya parish Buseruka sub-county on Sunday.

It is alleged that the armed Congolese Militiamen raided the lake at around Mid-night and attempted to rob the fishermen of their fishing gear.

This prompted a scuffle between the fishermen and the armed Congolese militiamen and in the process, one of the Ugandan fishermen grabbed one of the militiamen and they fell with him in the lake. A gun that the Congolese soldier had also fell in the lake.

The other militiamen reportedly crossed back to DR Congo after the incident. Julius Hakiza, the Albert region police spokesperson has confirmed the incident saying investigations into the matter have commenced.

Attacks by suspected Congolese militiamen against Ugandan fishermen have been ongoing since 2018 on Lake Albert.

On December 25, 2019, suspected armed Congolese militiamen raided fishermen at Lake Albert in western Uganda and robbed them. In March 2019, suspected Congolese militiamen staged three different attacks on Lake Albert in Buliisa district. The attacks occurred near Bugoigo, Walukuba and Butiaba landing sites.

