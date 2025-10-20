COMESA warns of BMW fire risk in 12,491 recalled vehicles across member states

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) has issued a consumer alert to all 21 member states, including Uganda, following a safety recall of 12,491 BMW vehicles by BMW Group South Africa.

The recall, announced after product control checks and customer complaints, affects several BMW series sold in South Africa since 2016.

According to the National Consumer Commission of South Africa, the vehicles’ starter motors are prone to water ingress, which may cause corrosion, short circuits, and even fires — potentially occurring while the vehicle is parked.

Affected models include the BMW 3 Series (G20), 4 Series (G22), 5 Series (G30), Z4 (G29), X3 (G01), and X4 (G02).

The Commission has warned that many of these vehicles find their way into other COMESA markets through imports.

Aligned to the alert notice, Ugandan car owners are therefore urged to verify if their BMWs are among the affected models and to visit the nearest authorized BMW dealership for free starter motor replacements.

Owners can confirm their vehicle’s status through BMW’s official technical campaigns portal or by monitoring in-car communication systems.

COMESA officials emphasized that the alert falls under Article 30(1)(b) of the COMESA Competition Regulations, which mandates protection of consumers across the regional market.

The Commission has also opened discussions with BMW South Africa to ensure that affected consumers within the Common Market are provided redress in accordance with the recall.

The consumer alert was officially signed by Steven Kamukama, the director of consumer welfare and advocacy at the COMESA Competition Commission, based in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Kamukama urged all member states, including Uganda, to take the alert seriously and ensure public awareness, noting that consumer safety remains a top priority for the regional body.