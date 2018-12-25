Coca Cola company paying you $100,000 to give up smartphone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Enhanced water company Vitaminwater, Coca Cola-owned company, recently launched a contest challenging entrants to give up their smartphones and tablets for a whole year.

That’s a tough thing to do in this day and age, but the company is ready to make it worth your while by putting up a $100,000 prize.

That means giving up your own phone and tablet as well as agreeing not to use anyone else’s handhelds either.

Sounds easy enough, but first you have to convince the company that you’re the right person for the job.