Claims that Bobi Wine is backed by foreigners are ridiculous – Epstein

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Helen Epstein, an American researcher and author says that claims by President Yoweri Museveni that National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi is funded by foreigners are ridiculous.

President Museveni has more than once stated that Kyagulanyi is backed by foreigners. For instance, when addressing his supporters in Kotido district last month, Museveni said Bobi Wine has the support of homosexual groups in foreign countries.

Early this month as Museveni campaigned in Hoima, he vowed to demolish Bobi Wine and his associates. “I know Kyagulanyi and the ‘fools’ supporting him don’t know Uganda very well. These include foreigners and others who are here…. but I know all of them,” he said.

But Epstein told Uganda Radio Network in an interview that President Museveni’s long stay in power has equally been supported by western governments who extended financial aid to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, a portion of which is looted.

The misuse of financial aid she argues is well known by institutions such as the World Bank.

In her book, Another Fine Mess: America, Uganda and the War on Terror, Epstein refers to a 2004 incident when, “Joel Barkan, a World Bank consultant had drafted an explosive report accusing Uganda’s donors of creating a brutal autocracy responsible for grand corruption involving Museveni’s family.”

The report also noted that Museveni had diverted 23 percent of all discretionary ministry budgets-Health, Education, Transport, and so on to a classified military fund which was therefore used for managing dissent and election expenditures,” Epstein further says.

The World Bank sat on this report for two years and a watered-down version of Barkan’s report that was eventually released did not mention the involvement of Museveni’s family in corruption.

About the calls for sanctioning of army officers by the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Eliot L. Engel over the worsening human rights situation Uganda, Epstein says that more strong statements and action is needed since these army officers are controlled by Museveni.

Epstein recounts in Another Fine Mess an attempt by the US and UK ambassadors to convince Museveni to leave power in 2004. After 9/11 al-Qaeda terrorist attack, George Walker Bush started a program called “Freedom Agenda” that aimed to get rid of dictators across the world and promote democratization.

Optimistic that they had Washington’s backing and sanctions would be imposed if Museveni refused to leave, the then US ambassador in Uganda Jimmy Kolker and UK High Commissioner Adam Wood, “visited Museveni at the president’s rural retreat in western Uganda and offered him a deal: Retire from office in 2006, and we’ll help you find you lucrative work as a UN negotiator. The ambassadors also offered to help arrange a deal so that Museveni would not be prosecuted for acts committed while in office.”

Museveni utterly rejected this offer. “He just dismissed us like flies,” Epstein quotes Kolker. She argues that Museveni had been encouraged to dismiss this proposal because he had been “working behind the scenes with a Washington lobbyist” offering to send troops in Somalia, backing America’s war on al-Shabaab.

Museveni has over years been viewed as America’s ally in fighting terrorism. And America most often prioritizes security instead of democracy.

Epstein says that the futility of the attempt to persuade Museveni to leave power and his failure to show any sign that he will leave is indicative that “he will not go willingly.”

“I don’t know what pressures could be brought to bear on him. I think many of us will be watching with great interest in the weeks and months to come to see what happens.”

*****

URN