City protest killings: Ballistic experts pick UPDF, police guns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a bid to establish which soldiers and policemen killed people during last month’s protests in greater Kampala, ballistic experts have started picking guns from security officers for examination.

Protests that followed the arrest of National Unity Platform –NUP presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, left 54 killed by military and police personnel. Even though the protests spread to over 20 districts, Kampala was the epicenter.

President Yoweri Museveni quoting a Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID partial report said 32 of the 54 fatalities were rioters while the other 20 were innocently killed. Two others were knocked dead by vehicles painted with NRM pictures whose drivers were escaping from the chaos.

Security sources had earlier indicated that over 30 soldiers, policemen and crime intelligence personnel had been asked to prepare to record statements after Closed Circuity Television –CCTV cameras captured them shooting at people on buildings balcony and verandas.

“Some guns have already been picked from soldiers and police officers for analysis. The officers whose guns have been picked are clearly seen shooting at people in CCTV footage while other videos were captured by civilians,” police source said on Saturday.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, confirmed that a forensic and ballistic team has already picked guns for examination. This is because all guns in hands of police, Internal Security Organisation –ISO, Local Defence Unit-LDU and some in UPDF have already been fingerprinted.

“Regarding the ballistic report yes, our directorate of forensics managed to retrieve four guns at the weekend for comparison, that report is not yet out,” Enanga said.

Under the command of the acting forensics director, Andrew Mubiru, police is also examining CCTV videos where soldiers were recorded at Nasser Road shooting directly in a window where a woman was filming events. In Banda, two sisters were shot by police and soldiers a Patrol vehicle coming from Kireka heading to Nakawa.

Security sources had earlier intimated to URN that over one thousand bullet casings were collected from various points in Kampala Metropolitan while about 50 bullets were removed from bodies during postmortem or while injured survivors were being attended to at various hospitals.

********

URN