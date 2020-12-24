City abattoirs report low sales this festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Butchers are reporting low sales this festive season as the economy struggles to recover from the effects of COVID-19.

Since March when Uganda registered its firsts COVID-19 case that warranted government to lockdown the country, many sectors and businesses have been struggling to stay relevant.

For butchers, the festive season is a time to make high sales and make up for the low sales in the year. Nvule Walusimbi, a trader in Nsoba abattoir at Kalerwe market says this time this has not happened.

He says he brought 20 cattle and has so far slaughtered only 12 of them with a few hours to go to Christmas. He plans to slaughter the remaining eight on demand.

Walusimbi who has been in this business for over 10 years says that in previous years, he would slaughter between 40 to 50 cattle. But because of low sales, he cannot afford to bring in more than 20 animals this season.

Walusimbi also owns three butcheries in Kyanja, Kisaasi and Kungu where he also sells meat. He says he has distributed some of the slaughtered animals there hoping that when it is sold off, he can slaughter and send more.

Walusimbi adds that when government instituted a lockdown and suspended animal markets, some farmers started transporting their animals to abattoirs and set a higher price for their animals. Usually when traders go to farmers’ farms and animal markets, their bargaining powers are higher.

Walusimbi also says that the restrictions on movement due to COVID-19 and the animal quarantine have also affected business as there are less animals to bring to the abattoir which makes sellers sell them at a higher price.

Saziri Kamoga who sells goat meat at the Kalerwe-based abattoir also says business is low. Kamoga who also heads the section that sells goats says they have brought in at most 200 goats today yet previously, they would bring between 400 to 500 goats.

Saziri also adds that some markets where they used to buy goats are not fully functional as several farmers no longer bring their animals there. This means there are few animals which affects the price due to high competition.

Saziri also says there are a few butchery owners who are their largest customers coming in to buy meat. This has forced them to maintain prices at Shillings 15,000 to 15,500. Usually during festive season, they increase the cost by at least Shillings 1,000.

Sulaiman Ssekannyo, the chairperson Nsoba abattoir at Kalerwe market says previously, they would slaughter at least 400 goats and 400 cows. But as of Thursday afternoon, barely 300 cattle had been slaughtered. He is however hopeful that business especially for goats shall raise by Christmas day.

At city abattoir on Old Port bell road, the situation is no different as traders are reporting low sales. Edward Mwesigye the secretary of traders there says they have registered entry of only 800 compared to the over 1,000 they usually have on such a day. They are also selling their meat at 9,000 to 12,000 Shillings depending on the quality of meat.

Nevertheless, sales have improved from Easter season this year when the lockdown was still strict. Then at Nsoba abattoir, about 500 cattle were slaughtered in two days leading to Good Friday and about 800 at the city abattoir.

URN