CID in massive hunt for Sipapa over sh1.6 billion robbery, wife arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Investigations Directorate has launched a massive manhunt for socialite Charles Olim famously known as Sipapa for allegedly robbing $429,000 (about 1.64 billion Shillings) from South Sudan national Jacob Arok.

The said money was stolen during a robbery at Arok’s home in Bunga, Makindye Division in the wee hours of August 28. The attackers who, according to CID detectives used chloroform also varnished with four iPhones, two Apple laptops, a Dell laptop and gold jewellery.

In the aftermath, Arok filed a case of robbery at Kabalagala Police Division indicating that he did not know when exactly the robbers accessed his house, but his valuables had been taken by the time he woke up. A subsequent search by criminal and cyber teams located the iPhone cloud signals in Kityo close, Buwate village, in Kira Municipality.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the said home belongs to Sipapa who was not present at the time. When the house was searched, in the presence of Sipapa’s wife Shamirah Nakiyimba, the detectives uncovered some of the items that had been robbed from Arok’s home including money amounting to $70,000.

As police searched the home, Sipapa was in his home district Tororo where he was seen distributing money afterwards. Now, the police have arrested four suspects including the wife.

Police have also recovered a Jeep and an Audi vehicle that was being resprayed from white to red colour.

URN