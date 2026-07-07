Chris Obore petitions High Court for bail

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Parliament’s Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Chris Obore Ariko, has petitioned the High Court in Kampala seeking to be released on bail as he awaits trial.

Obore and other employees of the Parliamentary Commission are facing corruption and money laundering arising from the alleged mismanagement of more than 27 billion shillings.

The application No. 003 of 2026, brought under Articles 23 and 28 of the Constitution and the Trial on Indictments Act, argues that bail is a constitutional right and that the offences with which he is charged are bailable.

In an affidavit sworn from Murchison Bay Prison, Luzira, where he is currently on remand, the 52-year-old says he was arrested on July 2 and charged with embezzlement and money laundering before being remanded.

Obore, through his lawyers led by Richard Omongole, argues that he has a fixed place of residence at Kyaggwe, Mutuba IV in Koma Division, Mukono Municipality, where he undertakes to stay throughout the trial if released.

He further states that he is the sole breadwinner of his family, which he says is now struggling to meet basic needs, including food, school fees, clothing and medication following his incarceration.

“I am not a threat to any process, and I am willing to appear before this honourable court whenever required,” Obore states in his affidavit.

He also says he has never previously been convicted of any criminal offence, has substantial sureties willing to guarantee his attendance in court, will not interfere with investigations or prosecution witnesses and has no intention of leaving the country.

“It is just and equitable that I be released on bail pending the determination of my case,” the affidavit states.

The bail application on Tuesday came up when Obore and his co-accused returned before the Anti-Corruption Court for mention before Grade One Magistrate Esther Asiimwe.

Obore’s lawyer, Omongole, informed the Magistrate that there had been a procedural mix-up regarding the appropriate court to hear his client’s bail application.

“There was a mix-up. His charges can be bailed by this Magistrate’s court. We have already filed a bail application, and it has been given a number,” Omongole submitted.

He sought guidance from the court and requested that the lower court file be forwarded to the High Court to facilitate determination of the bail application.

“We request to have the file forwarded to the High Court so that his issues for bail are handled.”

Asuman Basalirwa set sureties ready

Lawyer Asuman Basalirwa, representing co-accused Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, told court the defence had already prepared sureties and all necessary documentation to proceed with bail.

He further argued that the prosecution could amend the charge sheet and separate the cases involving Obore and Okwi since, in his view, the offences affecting them were not capital in nature.

Basalirwa also proposed that the cases against Obore, Okwi and Leonard Okema be severed from those of the remaining accused to allow them to proceed independently.

However, the Supervisor for Prosecutions in the office of the IGG, State Attorney Daisy Acio, opposed proceeding with bail before the magistrate, saying investigations were in advanced stages and the matter should proceed to the High Court once the indictment is completed.

“The highest or gravest offence on the charge sheet determines the jurisdiction. This means the money laundering charge determines the jurisdiction, which is the High Court,” said Acio.

She asked the court to adjourn the matter to allow the prosecution to complete investigations, which she said were in advanced stages, and also to prepare committal papers before the accused are presented before the High Court.

Another defence lawyer, representing Leonard Okema, questioned why suspects had been charged with serious offences before investigations were complete.

“What will happen if tomorrow the charges against Okema do not stand? Why arrest someone on an offence that is so grave in nature when investigations are still ongoing?” The lawyer asked. He maintained that the High Court only assumes jurisdiction after committal proceedings.

Senior lawyer Alfred Oryem Okello also argued that, in the defence’s view, the Magistrates Court retains powers to hear bail applications for accused persons who are not facing money laundering charges.

Magistrate Esther Asiimwe, however, clarified that because the matter before her was only coming up for mention, bail would be handled by the High Court.

“They can apply for bail even in the High Court before the case is committed,” she ruled.

The case was adjourned to allow the Inspectorate of Government to conclude investigations and prepare the indictment for trial before the High Court.

Obore is jointly charged with Parliament’s Director of Human Resource Daniel Adilo, Executive Secretary in the Office of the Speaker Leonard Okema, Principal Research Officer Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Principal Protocol Officer Emmanuel Emuron Okwi, Capacity Development Officer Vincent Otebata, Uganda Parliamentary SACCO Chief Executive Officer Methods Murebe and Office Supervisor Stella Itute, who was charged in absentia.

The Inspectorate of Government alleges that the accused embezzled billions of shillings from Parliament and caused a financial loss of more than 27.2 billion shillings through funds earmarked for donations and corporate social responsibility programmes.

Six of the accused, including Obore, Okema, Adilo, Murebe and Otebata, also face money laundering charges involving 10.893 billion shillings, which prosecutors allege were proceeds of crime.

Because money laundering offences are triable by the High Court, none of the accused has yet taken a plea.

The accused, who were brought to court separately from others in a prison bus, have now gone back to Luzira Prison until July 27th 2026.