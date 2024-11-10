Chinese road builders win credit in Uganda for community engagement

KIKUUBE, Uganda | Xinhua | For 20-year-old Peninah Nasambu, a civil engineering student from Uganda, her recent visit to a Chinese road construction camp brimmed with new discoveries.

As Buhimba Technical Institute inked a cooperation memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG), Nasambu and dozens of her schoolmates took the opportunity to explore the camp’s laboratory, stone quarry, and warehouse.

The tour allowed the young generations to gain firsthand insights into how a road is built from scratch.

During the MoU’s signing ceremony in Kikuube, a western Ugandan district where expansive savannah and mountain slopes frame the camp, Nasambu told Xinhua that she dreamed of becoming a certified civil engineer. Finishing her studies, in her eyes, will mark an essential milestone toward her goal.

“I chose construction because I wanted to turn my dream into reality,” she said. “Today has been a great day for me because I saw things I’ve learned about in school come to life in the field.”

Kikuube, one of Uganda’s oil-rich districts, was once remote and underdeveloped. Now, with the support of partners like CRSG, the Ugandan government is building “oil roads” to better connect the region and advance the resource industry.

Such partnerships also benefitted students like Nasambu, presenting access to practical training, internships, and potential job opportunities.

“The training is so important because, at school, we mostly study theory,” Nasambu said. “If I can get hands-on experience here, I’ll gain so much in different fields.”

She added that she hopes to be among the top students selected for an internship with the CRSG team.

The ongoing construction of oil roads is strengthening the bond between the road builders of CRSG and the local community.

Chen Hai, CRSG’s representative, underlined the memorandum as a significant step toward enhancing that relationship.

“Our work here aims to boost local education through our company’s efforts and to expand employment around the project,” Chen said.

Principal of Buhimba Technical Institute Charles Piido noted that over 80 percent of CRSG’s workforce comes from the surrounding areas, deepening the connection between the Chinese company and local communities.

“Most of our students come from farming families who can’t afford training costs,” Piido said. “Through this memorandum, we can lower the cost of education, as the company supports what families and institutions may struggle to provide.”

Katumba Wamala, Uganda’s minister of works and transport, who attended the ceremony as chief guest, praised CRSG for its willingness to share expertise with Ugandans. He emphasized that this cooperation supports the government’s goal to equip young people with practical vocational skills for their sustainable careers.

“Skills and experience are what matter in the workforce, not just qualifications,” Wamala advised the students. “Those of you in technical courses are on the right path. It’s technical training that will determine your future. With skills, you have capital. Now all you need are the tools.”

Since entering the Ugandan market in 2009, CRSG has provided over 7,000 job opportunities for locals, according to Chen. Currently, CRSG is overseeing 10 projects in Uganda, including eight road and municipal engineering projects and two bridge projects.

On the same day, CRSG local workers and students from Buhimba Technical Institute took part in a special painting competition themed “Changes in the Oil Region Through My Eyes.”

CRSG has previously partnered with various Ugandan organizations to host community-oriented activities, including short marathons, educational support, sports competitions, and safety workshops.

“Like the painting competition, these activities foster mutual understanding between CRSG and the community,” said Chen.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong hailed CRSG and other Chinese companies for their commitment to community engagement.

“We encourage Chinese companies not just to do business here, but to contribute to local communities and to Uganda’s economic and social transformation,” Zhang said. ■