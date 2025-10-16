Chinese key region uses cultural inheritance for rural development

BEIJING | Xinhua | A think tank report released on Thursday hailed the practical achievements of rural development in southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region since its founding 60 years ago.

The achievements can be summarized as rapid economic growth, robust cultural preservation, enhanced safeguard for livelihoods, strengthened ecological protection, and enhanced ethnic unity, according to the report.

“These accomplishments reflect the vivid grassroots implementation of the Communist Party of China’s governance strategy for Xizang in the new era,” it said.

Titled “Harmony Between Tradition and Modernity: Rural Development and Cultural Inheritance in China’s Xizang,” the report was jointly published by China Foundation For Human Rights Development and National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency in both Chinese and English.

The three-chapter report gives a full introduction into major achievements of, integrated pathways for, and experience and insights from rural development and cultural inheritance in Xizang.

The report pointed out that value orientation rooted in respect for tradition, development philosophy centered on human rights protection, and goal orientation toward comprehensive and coordinated development are the three most important experience and insights that can be drawn from the successful practice in Xizang.

The report said it examines the grassroots implementation of the strategy of the Party for governing Xizang in the new era through the lens of Xizang’s representative villages, offering insights for countries and regions seeking to preserve cultural identity while pursuing modern transformation. ■