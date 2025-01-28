Kanungu car accident claims life of American tourist

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A tourist has died, and five others are nursing injuries they sustained in a motor accident along the Buhoma-Butogota-Kanungu road in Kanungu district on Monday morning. The tourists were returning from Bwindi Impenetrable National Park after gorilla tracking.

Moses Basheija, the Buhoma Town Council LC3 Chairman, revealed to our reporter that the accident occurred at Munyanga Bridge, at the border of Buhoma and Butogota town councils. Basheija stated that the accident happened when a Toyota Land Cruiser with the registration number UAM 271U developed a mechanical problem, the breaks failed, lost control, rolled, and plunged into the river.

According to Basheija, one tourist, believed to be an American national, died on the spot. Four others, also believed to be American nationals, along with a driver and tour guide, were injured. The casualties were rushed to Bwindi Community Hospital for treatment.

He attributed the cause of the accident to the poor condition of the road.

Bashir Hangi, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Communications Manager, confirmed the accident, describing it as unfortunate. Hangi stated that a team of UWA and security officials are following up on the matter. The details of the victims were still unavailable by the time of publishing this story.

****

URN