Chinese escape quarantine, arrested close to DRC border

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight Chinese who had escaped from quarantine in Entebbe Friday, have been arrested in Goli Zombo, enroute to DRC.

The Chinese, and their Ugandan collaborators, are expected to be charged in Arua High Court on Monday, a day after Uganda halted accepting any more foreigners through its airport after abuse of the quarantine arrangement the ministry of health and organised.

Earlier, President Museveni announced that government has closed Uganda’s borders and banned international flights vehicles and water vessels into the country.

While addressing the nation, President Museveni said then that it’s by God’s mercy that Uganda had not yet confirmed a case of COVID 19.

According to the President, the only flights that will be allowed into the country are cargo planes and emergency plane like UN planes carrying aid. Domestic flights can also continue.

However, the crews on these planes will be expected to undergo institutional quarantine.

Cargo vehicles will also be allowed to enter the country. However only three people will be allowed to enter the country per vehicle.

The President said that the country decided to ban all travel due to reluctancy of travelers to adhere to the quarantine measures.

President Museveni also called upon all Local council leaders to confine people that might enter the country using porous borders.