Chinese embassy in Uganda sends off 39 students on government scholarships

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Chinese Embassy in Uganda on Friday held a send-off ceremony for 39 Ugandan students set to pursue studies in various disciplines under Chinese government scholarships.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong said the scholarships reflect the deepening ties between the two countries.

“Over the years, hundreds of Ugandan students have studied in China. Many of them have returned home and become leaders in Uganda’s government, business, academia, and beyond,” Zhang said. “You will soon join this growing network of Ugandan-Chinese alumni who serve as bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations.”

The ambassador encouraged the students to embrace new experiences and cultures, to share Uganda’s story while in China, and upon their return, share their Chinese experiences with fellow Ugandans.

Doreen Akunda, president of the China Alumni Association in Uganda, urged the scholarship recipients to stay focused on their studies in China.

Lynn Ankunda Nuwagaba, an alumna of the scholarship program, also offered practical advice on adapting to life in China.

“Life in China is fast-paced, unlike home. You will need to download some essential apps on your smartphones, which are widely used for everything from payments to transportation, not just social media,” Nuwagaba said.

Elly Atuhaire Kakuru, speaking on behalf of the scholarship recipients, thanked the alumni for their guidance and urged his peers to uphold integrity, saying that “this will help us adjust more easily to life in China.” ■