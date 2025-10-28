Chinese, African experts join force to advance collaboration on food security, agricultural modernization

ADDIS ABABA | Xinhua | The 2025 General Assembly of the China-Africa Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Alliance (CAASTIA) kicked off on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, with a focus on cooperation for Africa’s food security and agricultural modernization.

President of the African Academy of Sciences Lise Korsten said China’s journey in agricultural modernization, marked by intensive cultivation, developed value chains, and breakthroughs in digital agriculture, provides invaluable experience to Africa.

According to the president, China exemplifies mastery in high-yield, technology-driven agriculture, feeding nearly 20 percent of the global population with less than 9 percent of the world’s arable land. Meanwhile, Africa faces food insecurity despite being home to 60 percent of the world’s uncultivated arable land.

“This paradox of land and people underscores the need for a balanced partnership: one that marries Africa’s untapped potential with China’s proven innovations to build a resilient global food system,” said Korsten.

Jiang Feng, head of the Chinese Mission to the African Union (AU), said China stands ready to share its experience in agriculture development and rural poverty reduction with African countries to achieve common development.

He highlighted that the current agricultural technological revolution, driven by biotechnology, digital technology, and intelligent equipment, offers new opportunities for China and Africa to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen their response to global challenges.

“China-Africa agricultural cooperation is evolving from traditional aid-based assistance to sustainable, capacity-building partnerships. This year, the Chinese government announced a zero-tariff policy covering all tariff items for 53 African countries with diplomatic relations with China. This will significantly enhance the access of African agricultural products to the Chinese market,” Jiang added.

Gaspard Banyankimbona, AU commissioner for education, science, technology and innovation, said China and Africa can jointly develop climate-resilient crops, sustainable soil and water management systems, early warning tools of pests and extreme weather, and a digital platform that empowers smallholder farmers across the continent.

“The China-Africa alliance provides the ideal vehicle to mobilize collective force to promote joint research in climate-smart agriculture, animal and plant health, agro-ecology and food safety, technology transfer and localization, capacity development through scholarship and innovation ecosystem,” Banyankimbona emphasized.

The three-day event, co-organized by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, African Academy of Sciences, and the Mission of China to the AU, brought together over 200 scientists, policymakers, and representatives from agricultural institutions across China and Africa. ■