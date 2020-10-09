China’s industrial internet sees rapid growth with 5G technology

Shanghai, China | Xinhua | A computer screen connected to a numerically-controlled machine tool shows the amplitude curve of the machine in real-time. A total of 38 sensors installed in the machine tool collect information in time to forewarn malfunction.

This is a scene at an experimental base for numerical control equipment and smart manufacturing technology of Shanghai SmartState Technology Co., Ltd.

A single sensor generates several megabytes of data per second, said Jiang Hucheng with China Mobile, the communication provider of the project. The 5G network, with its large bandwidth and short delay, can meet the demand of the high-frequency data, he added.

The “5G + industrial internet” applications can be seen everywhere in the plant.

Automatic guided vehicles connected to the 5G network automatically pick up and transport materials, as well as submit products for inspection.

Cameras connected to the 5G network collect workshop scenarios in real-time and upload them to the security system.

With the boom of new infrastructure construction, China has accelerated the application of 5G-based industrial internet.

The industrial internet is covering more vertical industries in China, said Yu Xiaohui, vice president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

With the support of the industrial internet, information such as the latest products and solutions can be shared among enterprises in a more timely manner, thus improving the traditional industrial production process and boosting industrial upgrading, said Tang Shuilong with Shanghai SmartState Technology Co., Ltd.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, more than 800 “5G + industrial internet” projects are under construction nationwide and the number is expected to exceed 1,500 by the end of the year. Data showed the country’s industrial internet registration has exceeded 4 billion.

Last month, the Committee for the Promotion of Industrial Internet was established to promote the wider, deeper and higher-level integration of industries and information technology at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing.

Local authorities in China also unveiled a series of policies to accelerate the development of the industrial internet.

East China’s Shandong Province has recently released a circular to encourage the use of cloud technologies in 11 categories of industrial equipment including chemical plants, wind power equipment, photovoltaic equipment and engineering machinery.

Hunan in central China in July announced to set up the first “5G + industrial internet” pilot zone in the province to accelerate the promotion and application of industrial internet is advantageous industrial clusters.

The “5G network has greatly improved in all aspects of performance, and it is the base for the implementation of the industrial internet,” said Xiang Ligang, an expert in the communications field.

******

Xinhua