China not to sit idle if U.S. deploys intermediate-range missiles in Asia Pacific: military spokesperson

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | A Chinese military spokesperson on Wednesday expressed strong opposition to a U.S. plan to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia Pacific region, saying that China will never sit idle if such a plan proceeds.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference in Beijing in response to a question on a U.S. discussion with the Japanese side to deploy intermediate-range missiles at U.S. military bases in Japan.

If the U.S. side pushes forward the deployment, it is a clear provocation at China’s “doorstep,” Wu said, adding that China will take all necessary measures to resolutely counteract the deployment.

Wu also expressed the hope that Japan and relevant countries can take maintaining regional peace and stability into consideration, act with caution and give no permission to a U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles within their territories to avoid falling prey to the U.S. geopolitical plot.

