China invents invisible ‘super material’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | China has claimed it has created a mysterious “super material” that can make anything invisible — and it could make the country unstoppable in war.

The exact functions of the materials have not yet been disclosed but a Chinese news platform reported that the factory that produced it has a military connection and the materials are likely to be used to camouflage China’s J-20 fighter jets.

In a documentary on China Central Television, it claimed the world’s first “super material” production line had been built in the State Key Laboratory of Metamaterial Electromagnet Modulation Technology which has produced “super materials” or “metamaterials,” such as anti-burning and anti-icing invisibility materials.