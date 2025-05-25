Chief Justice orders probe into chaos at Nakawa Court

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has called for investigations into the chaos at Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, where scores were injured following a major scuffle that preceded the hearing of the case in which opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and two others are accused of treason.

According to the Statement from the Judiciary, Owiny-Dollo strongly condemns the acts of violence and disorder and has expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as both uncalled for and unacceptable.

“He has directed an immediate investigation into the matter and assured the public that those responsible will be held accountable by the law”, reads the statement issued by the Public Relations and Communications Registry of the Judiciary.

“Courts are temples of justice and must remain places of order, impartiality, and respect. Any form of violence within Court precincts will not be tolerated,” said Owiny-Dollo.

The Judiciary said that it reaffirms its commitment to protecting all judicial officers, Court users, litigants, observers, and the general public.

“The Hon. The Chief Justice noted that ensuring the safety and proper functioning of Courts is essential to upholding justice and maintaining public trust in the due process”, the statement quotes Owiny-Dollo to have saying.

He added that the integrity and sanctity of Court proceedings must be preserved at all times.

On Friday, Besigye’s supporters clashed with men believed to be undercover security operatives. The violence broke out after Ingrid Turinawe was seen filming people who were in court. One of the suspected security operatives grabbed her phone and began attacking people, sparking a fight.

Paul Kisule, one of the Mobilizers of PFF, was rushed out of the Court injured as blood was seen oozing from his mouth.

Earlier in the week, two people, including Umar Katongole, a Councillor from Kira Division, were arrested from the Court premises shortly after Besigye’s session, and whisked away in a drone. They were released later at night, but with injuries.

The Chief Justice Owiny – Dollo called upon all Court users and the general public to respect the authority of the Courts and to support the Judiciary in its mandate to administer justice fairly, independently, and without interference or intimidation.

Besigye is jointly charged with Obeid Lutale, his personal Assistant and UPDF’s Captain Denis Oola.

On April 22nd, Besigye and Lutale filed a second bail application last month after Justice Rosette Kania dismissed their first request on April 11, 2025, citing a high risk of interference with investigations and the seriousness of the treason charges.

URN