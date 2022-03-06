Cheptegei starts season with world best time in Cannes

🔴 RESULT CANNES 10K RACE

1. Joshua Cheptegei 🇺🇬 26.49

2. Habtom Samuel 🇰🇪 27.51

3. Abel #Sikowo 🇺🇬 27.58.

Cannes, France | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan star athlete Joshua Cheptegei has today set a 2022 season world-leading time of 26 minutes and 49 seconds over the 10km in Cannes, France.

Cheptegei 25, crossed the finishing line of the 10km road race ahead of Kenya’s Samuel Habtom, a distant 27 minutes and 51 seconds behind, while Uganda’s Abel Sikowo came third, posting 27.58 minutes.

It was the first race for the world 5,000 and 10,000m record holder. He last raced in August last year when he won a 2-mile race in Oregon.

Although Cheptegei ran below his personal best time over the distance which stands at 26 minutes and 38 seconds, the victory will shape him up as he prepares to defend his 10,000m world title in Oregon this year.

After winning the race, Cheptegei said the victory will give him confidence for the track season. Happy to see where I stand. It’s great to start my season with a World Lead. This gives me confidence for my track season.