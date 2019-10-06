CHEPTEGEI IS WORLD 10,000M CHAMPION!

Rank Order Name Result Notes Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) Yomif KEJELCHA (ETH) Rhonex KIPRUTO (KEN)

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | Joshua CheptegeI has won the 10,000 metres gold at the World Athletics Championships.

“He is in his best shape ever,” his coach Addy Ruiter had predicted before the race. “We have a plan A, B, C and if it fails, D.”

He becomes only the fourth Ugandan to win World Athletics Championship gold, joining steeplechaser Dorcus Inzikuru in Helsinki 2005, Stephen Kiprotich off track in the marathon in Moscow 2013 and Halimah Nakaayi in the 800m at Doha 2019.

Other medals for Uganda at the Worlds have been two Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017; Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing 2015.

The reward for winning a World Championship gold is a tax-free $60,000 prize.

