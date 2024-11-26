Cheptegei Foundation confirms 7th Christmas Kids Run set for December 14

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (JOCDEF) has announced that the 7th edition of its annual Joshua Cheptegei Christmas Kids Run will take place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, in Kapchorwa.

According to Abraham Kiplimo, the Foundation’s project coordinator, this year’s event focuses on youth empowerment with a mission to combat sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including female genital mutilation (FGM), while promoting talent identification and sports tourism in the Sebei region.

Kiplimo highlighted that this year’s championship is unique as it goes beyond talent identification to offer opportunities for young people in education support, agriculture, and business development. “We aim to engage youth in ventures that help them become self-reliant while understanding their role in sports development and its linkages to health, economics, and agriculture,” he explained.

Olympic champion and JOCDEF founder Joshua Cheptegei shared that the foundation has secured partnerships with organizations including Total Energies, Nike, and Infinix, alongside local companies. “We have enough funds to support the activity, and I encourage participants to prepare for the day,” said Cheptegei.

This year’s run expects to attract over 1,000 participants and offers race categories for different age groups, with distances ranging from 3 kilometers for young children to 21 kilometers for adults. Moses Cherop, a coach at the JOCDEF academy, revealed that training sessions for the rising stars are ongoing.

“Our athletes are undergoing rigorous training to ensure excellent performances at the event,” he noted. The Joshua Cheptegei Christmas Kids Run has become a cornerstone event in Sebei, blending athletics, social advocacy, and community development. This year’s focus promises to inspire both participants and the broader community.

