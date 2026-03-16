Cheap boda boda engine oil is more expensive than you think

COMMENT | ALLAN OMURON | Uganda’s boda-boda sector operates under relentless pressure, tight margins, long working hours, unforgiving roads that push the riders and machines to their limits. Conversations about boda safety often focus on rider behaviour – speeding, helmet use, licensing, or traffic discipline – leaving out one equally critical factor with less attention: mechanical integrity. Machines, much like people, fail when pushed beyond their limits.

Consider Musa, a typical rider whose engine failed unexpectedly on the bypass. By the time his engine gave up, the warning sign had already been present. He wasn’t over-speeding. He wasn’t drunk. Yet for a week his bike had been “coughing”, a signal he dismissed because an oil change felt like an avoidable expense. For many riders, routine maintenance is often viewed as an added cost rather than an investment.

Unfortunately, what Musa didn’t realise is that skipping routine oil changes rarely results in savings. What appears to be a minor expense can quickly escalate into significant repair costs and unexpected downtime. That “cough” was his engine crying out for help. In many cases, poor maintenance not only increases operational risk but also places additional financial strain on riders whose livelihoods depend on their motorcycles.

When we talk about the boda-boda sector, attention often centres on uncoordinated or unruly riders, accidents, traffic offences, licensing issues, or helmet usage. However, far less focus is placed on the role of mechanical maintenance and lubricant quality in overall road safety.

According to the Uganda Police Force’s Road Safety Report, over 1,400 motorcyclists die annually in road crashes. While human factors remain dominant contributors, mechanical issues like engine seizures, clutch malfunction, or gearbox failures can increase operational risk, particularly in high-speed or congested traffic conditions.

A motorcycle engine functions much like the human heart: it depends on the right “blood” to perform. Beyond basic lubrication, a good engine oil helps regulate temperature, reduce friction and wear, supports smooth clutch engagement, and protects gearbox performance. When engine oil breaks down too early, the bike may overheat, the clutch can slip, and the gearbox will grind, which is not only costly but can also compromise safety.

Selecting lubricants that meet recognised performance standards, such as API and JASO specifications is essential. For example, JASO MA2 certification ensures compatibility with wet clutch systems and appropriate friction characteristics under load.

TotalEnergies has partnered with Bajaj to develop dedicated lubricants like Hi-Perf Bajaj oil tailored to Bajaj bikes. Products such as Hi-PERF 4T 500 20W-50 and Hi-PERF 2T 500 oils designed by TotalEnergies are formulated to deliver high-temperature stability, clutch protection, and longer drain intervals. This means fewer visits to your mechanic and better safety on the road.

The boda-boda sector drives Uganda forward, transporting students, delivering food supplies, and assisting patients. Yet an important question remains: how many riders truly understand what goes into their engines? And how many mechanics have the training to identify substandard oil or declining gear performance?

Grassroots-level campaigns, such as the Kyuusa Gear ne Hi-PERF campaign, therefore play a crucial role in strengthening technical awareness and promoting responsible maintenance practices.

Every rider understands that their motorcycle is their “bread and butter”. Protecting that asset requires consistent maintenance and informed product selection. Choosing and using the right motorcycle engine oil is a practical step toward improving reliability and long-term cost efficiency.

So, the next time you’re seated on a boda, consider asking: “When did you last change your oil?” It may seem like a simple question, but it reflects a deeper conversation about safety and sustainability.

*****

Allan Omuron is the Specialties Manager, TotalEnergies Marketing Uganda