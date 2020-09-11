Change in priorities delayed funding to political parties -Gov’t

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A shift in government priorities, occasioned by an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, affected funding to political parties and organizations, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The funding enshrined in the Political Parties and Organizations (Amendment) Act, is contributed annually by the government towards the activities of political parties with representation in Parliament to facilitate their day-to-day activities. Currently, the parties entitled to this money include FDC, DP, NRM, UPC and JEEMA.

However, all parties have indicated that the funding has not been forthcoming. Haj. Muhammad Kateregga, the Secretary-General of Justice Forum-JEEMA, says that the parties received money for only one quarter during the financial year 2019/20. Kateregga says that the Electoral Commission has referred them to the Ministry of Finance.

The Forum for Democratic Change FDC-party spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda has equally tasked the Electoral Commission and the government to explain what seems like a deliberate move to cripple political parties’ as they head toward the general election which requires them to have funding at their disposal.

DP President General Nobert Mao said that his party is struggling to secure funding from the government and instead, they are encroaching on internal funds to sustain their activities.

UPC spokesperson Sharon Orach said they are also in great and urgent need of the money, but they decided not to rely on it because of government bureaucracy when it comes to releasing money in the national budget.

Emanuel Dombo, the spokesperson of the National Resistance Movement-NRM, the party told URN that they are currently dealing with a huge budget shortfall arising from resources and services acquired by the party on credit. He says they hope the debt will not grow bigger before the government gives them their share of the money.

Electoral Commission Spokesperson Paul Bukenya says that the commission is equally waiting for the Ministry of Finance to release the funding.

However, the Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi said that the financing was partially affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected inflows and hastens to add that in the aftermath of the pandemic, the treasury had key priorities for which expenses were urgently made. He, however, says that the balances will be settled as time advances.

URN