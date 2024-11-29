Chad ends military pact with France

YAOUNDE | Xinhua | Chad has formally ended a security and defense cooperation accord with France, said Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah on Thursday night.

The decision was made after an “in-depth analysis,” which marked a “historic” turning point, Koulamallah said in a statement.

It is time for Chad to assert its full sovereignty and redefine its strategic partners according to national priorities, Koulamallah said, adding that Chad will respect the terms of the termination, including required deadlines.

Chad will continue to maintain “constructive” relations with France in other areas of common interest, he added. ■