Centenary Bank gives Kasese Diocese Sh70 million boost ahead of 2026 Martyrs Day celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank, together with the Centenary Group of Companies have made a contribution of sh70 million to Kasese Diocese in support of preparations for the 2026 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations. The contribution was made during a fundraising dinner organized by Kasese Diocese held at the Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

Led by Centenary Bank Managing Director Fabian Kasi, the Centenary Group delegation joined the chief host His Grace Francis Aquirinus Kibira, Bishop of Kasese Diocese, along with several distinguished guests to mark this significant moment as the Diocese prepares to lead next year’s national Martyrs Day celebrations under the theme “Christ is alive in you and me.”

Speaking at the event, Kasi reaffirmed the bank’s deep-rooted connection to the Church and commitment to supporting faith-led initiatives that promote unity, hope and community development.

“As the Church as our foundation, we are honoured to support its activities. Beyond the UGX 70 million contribution, the Centenary Group of Companies which comprises of Centenary Bank Uganda, Centenary Technology Services, Centenary Bank Malawi, Centenary Property Development and Management Services and Centenary Foundation will also support the printing of the official magazine for the 2026 Martyrs Day celebrations,” Kasi said.

The church remains one of the key stakeholders of Centenary Bank through the Social Mission of the Church. Over the years, the bank has supported different church activities across the country such as church construction projects and renovations, church trainings, women and youth church events, parish day celebrations, priestly ordinations, pastoral missions and donated church pews, choir uniforms and fabrics.

The Bishop of Kasese Diocese, Francis Aquirinus Kibira, expressed gratitude for the support and highlighted the historic significance of the upcoming celebrations, noting that it has been 20 years since Kasese Diocese last led the Uganda Martyrs Day commemorations.

He emphasized that the event honours all Ugandan martyrs, Catholic, Protestant and Muslim, as symbols of unwavering faith and courage and serves as an opportunity to inspire spiritual renewal nationally and internationally. The Bishop further called upon the faithful, benefactors, institutions and international partners to join hands in supporting this noble cause.

Highlighting the theme of next year’s Martyrs’ celebrations, Bishop Kibira emphasized unity across faiths and nationalities, noting participation from neighboring dioceses and international pilgrims.

Centenary Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen communities, uphold spiritual heritage and foster national unity.