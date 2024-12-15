Centenary Bank donates Shs10 million to support Kigezi Kampala Catholic Association fundraiser

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | Centenary Bank reaffirmed its commitment to community development by donating Shs10 million to the Kigezi Kampala Catholic Association fundraiser. The event, held at Hotel Africana on Dec 13th, aimed to raise funds to support developmental projects spearheaded by the Kigezi Diocese.

During the fundraiser, Centenary Bank representatives emphasised the bank’s longstanding relationship with the Diocese of Kabale, which played a pivotal role in the bank’s establishment.

“Centenary Bank is honoured to be part of the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund Dinner tonight, an event aimed at raising funds to support developmental activities for the diocese and beyond. Our presence here is deeply rooted in our shared history with the Diocese of Kabale,” said Beatrice Lugalambi the general manager of corporate and marketing at Centenary Bank.

“Centenary Bank originated from the diocese, and through its support, we have grown to serve the rest of Uganda.”

The funds raised during the dinner will be channelled into critical projects, including constructing a four-story commercial building in Kabale town, which is expected to generate sustainable income for the diocese. Additional initiatives supported by the appeal include renovating diocesan infrastructure, funding education projects, and strengthening community programs.

“We are calling upon well-wishers and friends to join us in making this dream a reality. Together, we can help the diocese achieve its development goals and ensure it remains financially sustainable,” said Narcis Tumushabe Rwangonga the Chairman of Kampala Kigezi Catholic Association.

The Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund Dinner was part of a broader weekend of activities organized by the Kigezi Kampala Catholic Association, including a fundraising dinner supported by various dignitaries and institutions, such as Centenary Bank, followed by a marathon led by the Bishop of the Diocese on Saturday.

On Sunday, there was a mass officiated by the bishop, during which additional contributions were collected. Each of the 41 parishes under the diocese was requested to contribute at least 8 million Ugandan Shillings toward the budget.

The Kigezi Kampala Catholic Association, established in 1969, brings together Catholics from the Kigezi region residing in Kampala and surrounding areas. Its efforts to mobilize resources have significantly transformed the Kigezi Diocese and its communities over the years.

In 2009, the association launched the Annual Bishop’s Fund in response to the growing financial challenges faced by the diocese. This initiative appeals to Christians, well-wishers, and friends to contribute funds toward income-generating projects that provide sustainable support for the diocese. The fund has been instrumental in financing several key projects, including the construction of buildings rented to financial institutions like the Central Bank in Kabale, Kisoro, and Rukungiri. Additionally, the association renovated the Diocesan Cathedral at Rushoroza Parish and constructed the diocesan administration offices.

More recently, the association has spearheaded larger initiatives, such as the establishment of a university that was officially launched last year and the construction of a four-story commercial building in Kabale town to generate further income for the diocese.