Centenary Bank boosts the 14th Annual Cancer Run with a 500million contribution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Centenary Bank, Uganda’s leading commercial microfinance bank, has reaffirmed its commitment as a platinum sponsor by pledging its active participation in the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run at St. Francis Hospital, Nsambya.

The commitment was made at the launch of the 2025 edition of the run. This year, the focus of fundraising shifts towards the completion of two bunkers that will house the two LINAC cancer treatment machines at the Rotary Cancer Centre .

While speaking at the launch, Rotary International President Stephanie Urchick, commended Rotarians in Uganda for bringing the country together to fight cancer.

“Cancer is a significant health issue in Uganda and worldwide. It’s inspiring that Rotarians in Uganda have made it a priority,”Urchick said during the unveiling of a plaque at the Cancer Centre construction site.

“This center will provide vital treatment for those unable to seek care abroad. For 13 years, you’ve united your resources and expertise to make this possible. That’s the spirit of Rotary—changing lives. I urge Rotarians to keep up the effort to complete this center and continue benefiting the people of Uganda,” she added.

Beatrice Lugalambi,the General Manager of Corporate Communications, and Marketing at Centenary bank expressed pride in the longstanding partnership with Rotary.

“I am honoured to speak on behalf of Centenary Bank, Our Bank and a proud partner of the Rotary Cancer Run. As a key stakeholder in this initiative, our involvement with this run has become an integral part of our identity,” Lugalambi said.

“Since the run started, we have rallied behind many Ugandans who come together each year to support this noble cause. This aligns with the bank’s commitment to improving the lives of people in the communities we serve. In that time, we have contributed over 3 billion Uganda shillings to the cause because we are confident in the power of collective effort in impacting lives,” she added.

The Uganda Cancer Society (UCS) estimates that only 7,400 out of the 33,000 to 34,000 new cancer cases reported annually in Uganda reach the Uganda Cancer Institute in the early stages.

Commenting on this, Lugalambi said “It is important for us to consolidate on the momentum that we have created in the thirteen years we have worked together to ensure that we double our efforts to kick this disease out of our country starting with this 14th edition .”

For this year’s event, Centenary Bank donated 500 million Ugandan shillings towards cancer care. Annually, Centenary Bank gives 2% of the net profit of the previous year to

Corporate Social Investment activities that impact lives in communities. These are executed countrywide with various local, national and international stakeholders to support youth, women, refugees, children, the elderly, business community, and other categories in the areas of financial literacy, education, health, nutrition, sanitation, waste management, environmental conservation, initiatives with the church and other community activities.

The Chairperson of the 2025 Cancer Run, Rita Balaka, stated that, unlike previous editions, this year's run will feature activities spread over a two-day period. “This year, our 14th edition will take place over two days, starting with a Medical Expo and other activities from the 30th to the 31st of August 2025 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,” she emphasized.

This year’s edition also marks the emphatic return of the run to its spiritual home, the Kololo Independence Grounds, after being moved to UMA Grounds in Lugogo in 2024 while the Independence Grounds were undergoing a facelift.

Participants in this year’s marathon can purchase their kits using their Cente Visa or Cente Mastercard and collect them from any Centenary Bank branch countrywide.