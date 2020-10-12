Celebrations as NRM declares winners for special interest group primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Laura Kanushu is the National Resistance Movement-NRM party candidate for the position of National Woman Member of Parliament for People with Disabilities.

The NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi declared Kanushu winner of the primary elections held on Saturday. According to the results, Kanushu garnered 1670 votes defeating the incumbent national PWD woman representative Sofia Nalule who polled 739 votes.

Kanushu is a professional lawyer who has represented several PWDs in courts of laws. She was the director of Legal Action for Persons with Disabilities-LAPD. Kanushu with a lot of emotions gave her victory speech thanking her supporters for “eating widely and voting wisely”.

Other members who won the party ticket to represent PWDs are Alex Ndezi who sailed through unopposed in Central Region and Roy Achayo from Northern region who won with 1376 votes.

Hud Katuramo, an incumbent from western region won the flag with 1232 votes (53%). Katuramo contested with Edson Ngirabawunzi who got 1019 votes (43.8%) and Ambrose Atukunda who polled 74 votes (3.2%). From Eastern region, Helen Grace Asamo also an incumbent won with 2160 votes (92.7%) while her opponent got 170 votes (7.3%).

For the youths, Dr. Tanga declared Phionah Nyamutoro winner of the NRM flag for the National Women Youth Member of Parliament. Nyamutoro gathered 1235 votes followed by her closest rival, Desire Muhooza with 659 votes.

Nyamutoro who looked exhausted having spent the night at the tally center, saying the wait had finally paid off. She attributed her victory to her team that campaigned for her vigorously.

Still on the youth elections, Agnes Kirabo beat ten others to win the flag for central region with 212 votes the 478 votes cast. Her immediate contender Felix Safari got 98 votes while Mastullah Nakibuule got 75 votes. In Western Region, more than ten 10 contested but Edson Rugumayo won with 199 votes followed by Ronald Tugume with 114 votes.

Henry Boniface Okot won the ticket for Northern Region with 231 votes (40.2%) followed by Joshua Mandela Ekol with 212 votes (36.9%). Other contestants were Jackson Obinga who got 117 votes (20.4%) and Dennis Simon Rubanga 14 votes (2.4%).

Okot’s agent Emmanuel Babu couldn’t hold his excitement jumping in celebration of their win as the announcement was made. He says they mobilized through social media platforms and shall continue with the same. He says his candidate is a committed hard working person who will deliver on his mandate once he joins Parliament.

On the positions of Older Persons, Joy Wako Peggy won the ticket for National female representative with 796 votes (77.8%) against 227votes (22.2%) garnered by her opponent Rose Bwiire. In Western Region, Jorum Tibasiimwa won three others with 215 votes representing 77.9% of total votes cast. He was followed Ann Muhindo who got 30 votes and Zebedi Masereka with 29 votes.

Older Persons flag bearer for Northern Region is Catherine Akom who got 153 votes (54.46%). She was followed by Angelo Okello with 108 votes, Charles Oryem with 18 votes and Benjamin Okello with two votes. In Eastern Region, at least 15 members contested for the ticket finally won by Benard Onen Odoi with 185 votes representing 26.7% of the total votes cast. In second place was Judas Wanyama with 142 votes (20.2%) followed by Sumaya Alizi with 117 votes (16.6%)

