Why every leader needs a certified coach and mentor

The Silent Danger Destroying Potential

COMMENT | MARY S NASSALI | Coaching has become essential for personal growth, leadership development, and professional success. In a fast-changing world, talent and ambition are not enough. Many people carry great potential but remain stuck because they lack clarity, confidence, accountability, and direction.

Coaching helps bridge the gap between potential and performance. It is a transformational process that helps individuals understand who they are, where they are going, and what steps they need to take. A coach does not simply give answers; a coach helps people think clearly, identify barriers, build confidence, and take purposeful action.

One of the greatest benefits of coaching is clarity. Many people are busy but not truly aligned. They chase opportunities, compare themselves with others, or struggle to make decisions because they have not fully understood their purpose. Coaching helps individuals define their vision, values, goals, and action plan.

At BeLyfted Africa, coaching is rooted in transformation from the inside out. The Lyfted Leaders Group Coaching Program focuses on helping leaders stand in confidence, speak with clarity, and shine with purpose for sustainable impact.

Coaching also builds confidence. Many gifted people remain silent because of self-doubt or fear. A coach helps them recognize their strengths, challenge limiting beliefs, and develop the courage to lead with intention.

Another key value of coaching is accountability. Many people know what they should do, but struggle with consistency. Coaching helps individuals stay focused, disciplined, and committed even when motivation fades.

However, not everyone calling themselves a coach is qualified. This is why working with a certified coach matters. An uncertified or untrained coach may offer advice based on personal opinion, trends, or emotional hype rather than tested coaching principles and professional standards.

The danger of not having a certified coach is that poor guidance can lead to confusion, unrealistic expectations, emotional dependency, damaged confidence, and poor decision-making. Coaching involves people’s careers, emotions, leadership journeys, and personal growth; therefore, it must be handled with care, ethics, and professionalism.

Certified coaches bring structure, confidentiality, emotional intelligence, accountability, and ethical boundaries into the coaching process. They are trained to ask the right questions, create safe spaces for growth, and guide individuals toward sustainable transformation rather than temporary motivation.

In a world full of pressure, distractions, and uncertainty, coaching is not a luxury; it is a powerful investment in growth. The right coach helps individuals become more self-aware, confident, focused, and impactful.

True transformation begins from within. Through intentional and professional coaching, people do not simply improve their performance; they become better leaders, better decision-makers, and better versions of themselves.

*****

Mary S Nassali, ICF is a certified coach and Founder BeLyfted Africa