CECAFA: Uganda held to goalless draw by Burundi

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | Holders Uganda settled for a goalless draw against Burundi in their opening Cecafa Challenge Cup Group B match at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega, Western Kenya on Monday.

Uganda interim coach Moses Basena took a cautious approach to the match, between his youthful side and a more experienced Burundian outfit.

Led by Ugandan Footballer of Year Muzamiru Mutyaba and defender Isaac Muleeme, the reigning champions were more purposeful from the start, with the latter sending a free-kick into the side netting.

Uganda came close to breaking the deadlock in the 39th minute when Timothy Awany headed home from Milton Kalisa’s free-kick, but the goal was disallowed.

At the opposite end of the field, South Africa-based Fiston Abdoul Razzak was well positioned to put Burundi into the lead in the 68th minute when he was put through by Shassir Nahimana, but the Mamelodi Sundowns striker fired wide with Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan well beaten.

The draw leaves hosts Kenya as the only team to have collected the maximum three points after two days of action.

Uganda next turns out against South Sudan on Friday.

The Harambee Stars play Libya on Tuesday while Rwanda, whom they beat 2-0 in their opening match on Sunday, take on Zanzibar.