CEC nullifies Kapchorwa parliamentary primaries after irregularities

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has nullified the party’s Kapchorwa District parliamentary primary elections, citing widespread irregularities. The elections, held on Thursday, July 17, were reportedly marred by procedural flaws, prompting a crisis meeting with MP aspirants at the NRM Secretariat headquarters in Kampala.

During the meeting, the CEC resolved to organize fresh elections, with a new date expected to be communicated no later than August 10, 2025. In its resolution, the CEC also dismissed the district registrar, Akram Kamonges, over alleged mismanagement of the electoral process.

He has been replaced by Isaac Chepkurui, who will serve as acting registrar and coordinate the re-run in partnership with officials from the party’s national secretariat.

Susan Chemutai, one of the Woman MP aspirants, welcomed the CEC’s decision. “It’s a commendable move by the NRM leadership to ensure justice is served. This decision restores trust among the electorate,” she said.

Juliet Baula Cheboyin, another aspirant who had earlier threatened to quit the party, also expressed satisfaction. “We had considered defecting due to what happened, but now that a rerun has been declared, we are encouraged to stay and contest fairly,” she noted. Supporters of various candidates also applauded the CEC’s intervention and pledged to participate peacefully in the upcoming polls.

The NRM Electoral Commission reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in Kapchorwa.