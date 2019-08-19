CCTV footage shows thief who raided St. Augustine, Makerere

Makerere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chaplaincy of St Augustine at Makerere University has released a video footage about the theft of offertory and church equipment.

Fr. Josephat Ddungu, the chaplain of St. Augustine Church, says unidentified thug broke into the chapel on the night of August 11th, 2019.

According to Fr. Josephat Ddungu, the thug made off with unspecified sum of money, laptop, extension cables, boxes where the offertory for mother Mary and radio Maria are kept among other things.

He says they released CCTV footage to the public on social media on Sunday to help in the identification of the thief.

He says the same footage was shared with police on Monday morning to aid investigations.

Fr. Ddungu however, couldn’t tell how much money was in the stolen offertory boxes. St Augustine Chapel is a catholic church that is a student spiritual congregating place at Makerere University.

It is one of the worship places at the university in addition to the Anglican Chapel Francis and the Makerere student Mosque.

This guy went into St. Augustine’s chapel Makerere and stole stuff. Let’s spread him around – he could be known to one of us who will inform @PoliceUg #StealingFromtheHouseofGod pic.twitter.com/w48x8nWRUe — Agaba Primus (@primagaba) August 19, 2019

URN