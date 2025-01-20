CCM’s defining moment: A crucial special congress for Tanzania’s future

The venue (Dodoma) serves as a reminder of Tanzania’s commitment to decentralisation, with Dodoma increasingly becoming the focal point for national governance. This shift from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma is not only symbolic but also practical, as it aims to create a more equitable distribution of resources and influence throughout the country.

Dodoma, Tanzania | MAGGID MJENGWA- DAILY NEWS | AS Tanzania’s political landscape prepares for its most significant event of the year, all eyes are on Dodoma, where the ruling CCM will have a two-day Special National Congress.

This gathering will not only define the trajectory of CCM, the country’s dominant political party, but also chart the future of Tanzania’s governance for years to come. Amidst political shifts and public anticipation, this congress stands as a testament to the ruling party’s enduring legacy and its ability to adapt to the evolving political landscape.

A Turning Point in CCM’s Leadership While CCM’s National Congresses have always drawn attention, this Special Congress holds particular significance.

The outcome of this congress will likely determine the future leadership of Tanzania, with all eyes on the selection of the party’s Vice-Chairman, after the resignation of Abdulrahman Kinana in July 2024.

Under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the importance of leadership succession cannot be overstated, as Tanzania prepares for the 2025 elections.

As the party grapples with questions of continuity and change, the new leadership will need to reflect both the party’s traditions and the demands of an evolving electorate. Voters, particularly the younger generation, expect more than just promises. They seek leaders who understand the changing social and economic dynamics of the country under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The Strategic Vision for Tanzania’s Future

Beyond leadership changes, this Special congress is an opportunity for CCM to recalibrate its political strategy for the upcoming election.

The party’s manifesto will undergo scrutiny, with a focus on assessing the success of past initiatives and outlining a clear plan for the future. Tanzania’s political landscape has evolved significantly in recent years and CCM must remain vigilant in responding to emerging challenges, both domestically and globally.

At the heart of these discussions will be the assessment of the party’s performance in meeting the expectations of Tanzanians. How effectively has CCM governed in the face of economic pressures, global instability and domestic challenges? How well has it addressed critical issues such as poverty, unemployment and the need for greater infrastructure development?

Notable project successes like the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) high speed trains, modern bridge over Lake Victoria and other pressing party manifesto will be central to the conversations in Dodoma. The congress will also focus on realigning political positions within the party, ensuring that CCM is well positioned for electoral success.

A potential reshuffling of key figures is on the horizon, as the party seeks to bolster its standing with voters across the country. The leadership’s ability to navigate these changes and unite the party will be critical as the 2025 elections approach.

The Significance of Dodoma: The Heart of Tanzanian Politics

Held in Tanzania’s political capital, Dodoma, this Special National CCM congress underscores the city’s growing importance as the country’s political centre.

The venue serves as a reminder of Tanzania’s commitment to decentralisation, with Dodoma increasingly becoming the focal point for national governance. This shift from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma is not only symbolic but also practical, as it aims to create a more equitable distribution of resources and influence throughout the country.

The Special National Congress will be presided over by Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, the President and the National Chairperson of CCM.

Her leadership will be key in guiding the congress’s discussions, providing direction on both the party’s internal restructuring and its broader national vision. As the first female head of state, President Samia’s role in this congress signals a new era of inclusive leadership in Tanzanian politics.

A Focus on Election Preparation

One of the most pressing matters at the congress will be the preparation for the 2025 general elections. This will involve evaluating potential constituency candidates and crafting strategies for securing electoral victory.

CCM’s approach to candidate selection will be watched closely, as the party faces competition from an increasingly vocal opposition despite the ongoing heated divisions from the opposition’s influential party. In addition to constituency candidates, the congress will likely discuss strategies for strengthening CCM’s position across various levels of government.

Key issues such as economic development, national unity and job creation will likely dominate the policy discussions. For CCM, ensuring that it remains the party of choice for Tanzanians across the political spectrum will be paramount.

Revamping CCM’s Political Agenda

The special National Congress will also serve as a platform to reassess CCM’s political agenda. The party’s manifesto, which has shaped its policies and public perceptions, will be reviewed in light of changing societal needs.

The shift in public opinion, particularly among younger voters, presents a challenge for CCM, as it must demonstrate its relevance in addressing the demands of a modernising Tanzania.

Workshops and discussions at the congress will likely focus on pressing issues such as sustainable development, corruption, youth empowerment and the promotion of gender equality. As Tanzania continues to grow in importance on the global stage, CCM will align its policies with both national aspirations and international trends.

The Road Ahead: A Momentous Congress for Tanzania’s Political Future The Special National Congress of CCM represents more than just a political gathering. It is defining moment for Tanzania’s future. The decisions made during this congress will influence not only the future of CCM but also the broader direction of the nation.

As the congress draws nearer, political observers and Tanzanians alike will be watching closely to see how the party navigates these critical moments in its history. With the 2025 elections on the horizon, CCM must demonstrate that it can lead the nation into a new era. An era that balances tradition with innovation, unity with diversity and promise with performance.

As Dodoma becomes the centre of political debate and decision-making, all eyes will be on this pivotal congress, where the next Vice-Chairperson is eagerly waited and where Tanzania’s future will be shaped.

******

• Maggid Mjengwa is a Senior Political Correspondent and political analyst. Mobile: +255688 373 652 Email: mjengwamaggid@gmail.com

• This article was written before the Congress started last week