CCEDU heads to Hoima to observe by-election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) is sending a full team to monitor this week’s Hoima District Woman Member of Parliament by-election where indicators show it will be highly competitive.

Set for Thursday 26th September 2019, the by-election is intended to fill a vacancy left behind after Hoima District Woman MP Kaahwa Tophace Byagiira crossed to represent a newly created district of Kikuube.

Hoima district in mid-western Uganda is comprised of two Counties, one Municipality, 17 Sub Counties and 69 Parishes. The by-election will be conducted at 266 Polling Stations.

“On election day, CCEDU will observe polling and vote counting at all the polling stations as well as monitor proceedings at the Tally Centre. Since the by-election was announced a couple of months back, CCEDU has paid special attention to the pre-election environment including the political campaigns period,” CCEDU Coordinator Crispin Kaheru said in a statement.

“CCEDU will keep you updated on the key issues emerging from this particular by-election through our statements and report.”

Pre-election indicators show this is a highly competitive by-election, with two candidates neck to neck. They are Asinansi Kamanda Nyakato of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Harriet Businge Mugenyi of the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The Kyandodo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi wine and his Mityana Municipality counterpart, Francis Zaake were in Hoima town amidst tight security recently.

The legislator and other opposition leaders were in Hoima to bolster Nyakato’s campaigns.

Launched on August 19th, 2009, the Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU) is a broad coalition that brings together over 800 like-minded civil society organizations and over eight thousand individuals to advocate for electoral democracy in Uganda.

The overriding agenda of this coalition is to advocate and promote integrity, transparency and active citizen participation in Uganda’s electoral process.

President @KagutaMuseveni , who is also NRM National Chairperson, has began a two-day by-election campaign canvasing votes for the NRM flag bearer for Hoima District Woman MP Businge Harriet Mugenyi Akiiki and called upon the electorate to vote for the NRM candidate. #UBCNews pic.twitter.com/iQwimuaR0y — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) September 23, 2019