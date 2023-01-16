Catherine Mulanghi joins MTN Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | ISAAC KHISA | Meet Catherine Mulanghi, an ardent marketer behind the success of entrepreneurial businesses in Uganda, now with MTN Uganda

Catherine Mulanghi, an ardent marketer, has moved to the country’s largest telecom firm, MTN Uganda, as Manager, Brand and Communications.

Mulanghi has been a strategic resource for Movit Products Ltd, Uganda’s leading personal care firm dealing in manufacturing a range of beauty and personal care products.

Serving as a brand manager for Radiant brand, she was instrumental in building Radiant from a mere local brand to a premium brand and marketed across Uganda, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Sudan and DR Congo.

“I am excited to be part of the Y’ello family, and I look forward to contribute to the growth of MTN Uganda,” She said.

Mulanghi’s new roles include delivering overall MTN brand equity, brand awareness scores and over 80% of the company’s brand profitability.

Prior to this new posting, Mulanghi is known to have worked for more than six years with Mulwana Group as brand manager for Uganda Batteries Ltd, a leading manufacturer of batteries for automotive and solar use.

She ensured that there’s consistent maintenance of market share through building brand equity & affinity for the company which has been in existence for over 50 years.

She also worked as a marketing strategy consultant for Nice House of Plastics in 2020, playing an instrumental role in helping the management team define the overall marketing Strategy and Business Continuity Plan for the company ahead of Covid19 aftermaths.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Makerere University, a first-class Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Uganda Management Institute, and an MBA from the University of Suffolk, United Kingdom.

With this experience and expertise, she, therefore, joins MTN Uganda at the time the telecom company is now focusing on spearheading the achievement of Ambition 2025 strategy whose intent is to play a leading role in providing digital solutions for Africa’s progress through driving industry-leading connectivity operations, creating shared value, and accelerating portfolio transformation.

MTN Uganda with a presence in all 134 districts across the country has more than 17milion million subscribers with more than 9.8 million Mobile Money users and 5.7 million active data users. For more information, kindly visit shorturl.at/ciMZ1.